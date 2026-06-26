BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Concerns about election integrity were raised at the Jefferson County Board of Elections meeting Tuesday.

Bridgett Shaffer, an election worker, asked the board if there was a “voter protection” plan in place for the November general election.

“We do have a plan in place,” said board chairman Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.

Commissioner and board member Mark Humes said the county sheriff’s department would be on call if any irregularities occurred.

Pisarcik said if there was a problem the board of elections, which is comprised of commissioner Pisarcik, Humes, and Scott North, would then address the problem.

North said problems had been addressed “from time to time” in past elections. “We have had people acting contrary to the good order of the process and we have had to call law enforcement,” said North.

“What would be the lead time if there is a threat to mail-in voting?” Shaffer asked. “Is that something you (the board) would need to react to if it happens?”

She said she had heard that President Donald Trump had instructed the U.S. Post Office not to process the mail-in ballots to any state that does not produce the voter rolls. She said Pennsylvania is not turning over the voter rolls to the federal government.

Pisarcik said he has not heard anything about that. “We are not anticipating not sending out mail-in ballots,” said Pisarcik. “We follow what the state tells us to do. If that changes I will let you know.”

Shaffer said she has not heard of any specific threats.

Pisarcik noted that only 18 percent of the eligible voters cast a ballot in the primary election. “That is sad,” he said.

There was one incident in the primary election when a voting machine malfunctioned for about one hour. The county’s IT staff corrected the problem.

The next meeting of the Election Board will be on October 13 at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Place, Brookville.

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