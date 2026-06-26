CLEARFIELD, Pa.— A former Clearfield man is facing numerous charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl over a period of several months.

Clearfield Regional Police charged Keenan Michael Wise, 27, whose address is now listed as State College, with 37 felony counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and corruption of minors. He also faces two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and 37 misdemeanor counts of counts of indecent assault of person less than 16 years old.

During centralized court on Wednesday, Wise waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case on to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police began the investigation after receiving a report involving a teen victim. The girl disclosed during mental health treatment that Wise had been assaulting her. She stated she told her mother and her mother’s boyfriend about the assaults but they advised her not to tell anyone.

In an April 27 interview at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center, the victim recalled several alleged incidents with Wise in detail. She told authorities the contact began in June 2025 and she had sexual contact with him every few days for the next eight to nine months.

The girl also told investigators that her mother and her mother’s boyfriend did not believe her, which led to repeated disagreements and domestic incidents at their Clearfield home.

Her mother reportedly told police the girl’s allegations were false but acknowledged Wise stayed with them for several months in 2025, according to the report.

When he spoke with police, Wise allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with her when he was drunk and to touching her inappropriately, according to the criminal complaint.