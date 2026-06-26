BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A multi-department response tackled a residential fire on Maple Street that left a home a total loss after a sleeping resident escaped using a Brookville Borough street department backhoe, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. on June 24 in Brookville Borough, according to emergency reports.

Brookville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Allgeier told exploreJeffersonPa.com that a preliminary investigation by the fire marshal ruled the fire accidental. Allgeier noted that the fire began on the first floor.

Before emergency crews arrived at the scene, a woman sleeping upstairs woke up to the smell of smoke and fled onto a roof, according to Allgeier.

“There was a woman sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. She woke up to the smell of smoke, and was able to escape onto a back porch roof,” he related. “Someone from the street department saw her and brought a backhoe to scene, and she was able to jump into the bucket. This happened well before fire crews arrived.”

No injuries were reported during the incident, but Allgeier confirmed the home is a total loss. A recent GoFundMe page notes the home belonged to Jamie Bodenhorn-Kramer, a Brookville Hospital worker.

Responding departments placed the fire under control in about 1.5 hours, according to the deputy chief.

The Brookville Fire Company received assistance on the scene from over a dozen volunteer fire departments, including Brockway, Corsica, Falls Creek, Oliver Township, Reynoldsville, Summerville, Sykesville, Ringgold Area, Pine Creek, Knox Township, Warsaw Township, Big Run Area, Elk Run, Lindsey, and DuBois.

West Sandy Hose Company and the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department remained on standby during the response, according to the deputy chief.

Randy Bartley contributed to this report.