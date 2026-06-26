PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of DuBois, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on fraud and theft of government property charges, United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.

The two-count Indictment named Steven Paul Gearhart, 61, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, from in and around April 2022 until in and around June 2024, Gearhart concealed and failed to disclose events to the Social Security Administration with the intent to fraudulently misuse Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits as representative payee for his personal use. SSI is a monthly, needs-based payment benefit that is afforded to people with disabilities and the elderly who have little or no income. Applicants are required to report their wages, assets, and living arrangements as those matters are considered by the Social Security Administration when determining eligibility for SSI. The Indictment further alleges that Gearhart converted SSI benefits as a representative payee to his personal use and stole over $1,000 in SSI

benefits.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.