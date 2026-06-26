CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A DuBois man will stand trial for possessing 299 items of child sexual abuse material.

State police charged Nicholas Allen Johnston, 36, with 31 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, 266 felony counts of dissemination of a photograph or film of child sex acts or sexual abuse material, and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Johnston waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, sending the case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. Authorities chose not to set bail in his case because it is noted in online court documents that Johnston had to be extradited back to the area and is a flight risk.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a cloud storage company notified police in May 2025 that an account connected to Johnston’s phone number was uploading child sexual abuse material to its platform. The flagged material included 260 files overwhelmingly depicting infants and toddlers either nude or engaged in sexual acts.

Police executed search warrants at his DuBois residence and a former address in Falls Creek on Dec. 30, 2025, resulting in the seizure of several cellphones. During questioning, Johnston reportedly admitted to viewing child sexual abuse material throughout 2025 on multiple devices. Johnston’s prior record includes a child sexual abuse materials charge in 2015. He pleaded guilty and received a state prison sentence of two to 10 years, according to court documents.