Deborah D. Herrlich, 60, passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Thursday, June 18, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Deborah was born on October 13, 1965, to Juanita (Plumley) Laborde and the late Richard Laborde in Tonawanda, New York.

She graduated from DuBois Area High School and later from DuBois Business College. She married her loving husband, Christopher Herrlich, on October 22, 1994. Christopher survives her.

Throughout her life, Deborah enjoyed crocheting and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved to spoil.

In addition to her husband, Deborah is survived by her loving mother; three sisters, Sherry (Tim) Pruzinsky of Sykesville, PA, Janet Baka of Brockway, PA, and Karen Reinard of Punxsutawney, PA; two children, Jessica (Dan) Barnett of Sykesville, PA, and Christopher (Amanda) Herrlich of DuBois, PA; six grandchildren, Lexi, Daniel, Cassy, and Lucas Barnett, and Grayson and Laelynn Herrlich; and two great-grandchildren, Lilley and Nevaeh.

Deborah was preceded in death by her loving father, and granddaughter, Katrina Barnett

Per Deborah’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Memorials will be done at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made to www.adamsonfuneral.com.

The post Deborah D. Herrlich appeared first on exploreJefferson.