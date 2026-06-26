JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Charges moved forward this week against a Jefferson County woman accused of leaving two young children outside in cold weather without proper clothes while she was unconscious indoors.

Court records indicate the following charges against 33-year-old Christina Marie Snyder, of Reynoldsville, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on June 22 in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana:

Endangering the Welfare of Children, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary (two counts)

The case has been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

Trooper Michael Stutsman of the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois responded to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Winslow Township at 10:24 a.m. on February 28 after a report of two young children outside alone. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the children, ages 2 and 4, were playing in a mud puddle near the road. They were not wearing coats or shoes, and the younger child was not wearing pants.

The criminal complaint said the temperature was approximately 37 degrees with winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. The children were covered in mud and their hair was matted. The younger child wore a diaper that appeared heavily soiled and unclean, police said.

The trooper entered the home after knocking and found Snyder unconscious on a couch. The officer had to physically touch her shoulder and shout to wake her, the complaint said. The trooper noted that Snyder appeared disoriented and agitated once she woke.

Snyder told police she would test positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, suboxone, and marijuana, according to the affidavit. She allegedly admitted to recent drug use.

Officers described the home conditions as “deplorable.” The affidavit stated the floors and stairs were covered in garbage, food, and debris. One child’s bed was covered in items to the point that it was unusable, according to police.

The children were taken into protective custody and released to Jefferson County Children and Youth Services.

Charges were filed March 31 in Judge Inzana’s office.

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