BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Following a recent incident at the Jefferson County Jail, Warden Dustin Myers outlined the steps taken by the staff in response to an assault against a Corrections Officer.

On June 18, state police charged 26-year-old inmate Brandon Michael Pearce with the Assault by Prisoner and Aggravated Harassment by a prisoner. The charges stem from an April 10 incident at the Jefferson County Jail in Pine Creek Township. The incident occurred while Pearce was receiving his medication, according to the complaint. A facility nurse and a corrections officer noticed Pearce attempting to hide pills under his tongue, the affidavit notes. The complaint states that Pearce became upset when confronted. Pearce then allegedly advanced toward the nurse. According to the affidavit, the corrections officer stepped between the two to allow the nurse to get away. Pearce then fought back and grabbed the officer by the neck, the complaint continues. State police reported that Pearce spat on the officer’s neck before being placed into his cell. As the cell door was closing, Pearce allegedly spat on the officer a second time and struck his arm. Pearce also told investigators that he did not try to spit on anyone, according to the affidavit.

“That happens quite frequently,” said Myers. “Our response really depends on what type of assault it is. If an inmate spits on someone they would be restrained and placed back in their housing units. We would then call the State Police.”

“If it is a physical altercation, we will call for backup and restrain the individual,” said Myers. “We would then place that person back in his housing unit.” He said depending on the situation, the inmate could be placed in solitary confinement.

Staffing continues to be a problem in most county jails, including Jefferson. “We are attempting to get up to where we need to be,” said the Warden. ”We hired a couple of new corrections officers. We are getting there. It is incredibly hard to find people.”

With the recent high gasoline prices, costs across the board have increased, affecting the jail’s budget. “The budget seems to be doing well,” said Myers. “We are cutting out anything extra that we can. If we don’t need it, we try to get rid of it. We use the equipment we have. If equipment is still serviceable, we use it. We don’t have a choice.”

As of May 31, the jail had used about 39 percent of the annual budget.

The daily inmate population was 113 as of June 1, 2026. The total included 87 males and 26 females. There were 18 inmates approved for work release, 33 parole or probation violators and four inmates held for other counties.

The next meeting of the Jail Inspection Board will be held at 11 a.m. on July 28 at Jefferson Place in Brookville.

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