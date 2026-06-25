HARRISBURG – Legislation authored by Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) to strengthen police officers’ ability to detect fentanyl and other dangerous drugs is one step away from becoming law after receiving unanimous approval in the Senate Tuesday.

House Bill 1344 would establish certification standards for law enforcement K-9 units trained to detect fentanyl, helping ensure police dogs across Pennsylvania meet consistent training and performance benchmarks to alert for the synthetic opioid. The measure passed the House unanimously in March.

“Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities across Pennsylvania, and law enforcement needs every available tool to combat this crisis,” Armanini said. “Establishing clear certification standards for trained dogs will help officers identify and remove these deadly drugs from our streets.”

Armanini first developed the bill after a conversation with DuBois Police Officer Zayne Rhed because fentanyl is involved in roughly one in four opioid-related deaths in Pennsylvania.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.