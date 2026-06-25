DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — State Police in DuBois say late-night merge triggered a chain-reaction crash involving three commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 last week.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the DuBois barracks, the multi-vehicle collision occurred at 11:10 p.m. on Interstate 80 Eastbound near mile marker 98.5 in Clearfield County.

The collision happened as three commercial vehicles were traveling eastbound, according to the police report. A 2025 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling in the right lane beside a 1996 International Harvester in the left lane. Meanwhile, a 2018 Hino box truck was traveling behind the Freightliner in the right lane.

The crash occurred when the operator of the Hino box truck attempted to merge from the right lane into the left lane, troopers reported. While changing lanes, the box truck struck the trailing unit of the International Harvester semi-truck, according to police.

The impact caused the driver of the International Harvester to abruptly swerve to the right to avoid further collision. Police said this sudden evasive maneuver sent the International Harvester directly into the path of the Freightliner semi-truck, striking it at the 9 o’clock position.

Despite nature of the crash, no injuries were reported among any of the operators. Police did not identify any of the drivers in the report.

All three commercial units sustained minor damage in the incident, according to the report.

State police said they issued a traffic citation against the driver of the Hino box truck as a result of the crash.

The post PSP: Improper Merge Triggers Chain-Reaction Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 80 appeared first on exploreJefferson.