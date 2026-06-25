ALTOONA, Pa. (EYT) — Convenience store chain Sheetz announced Wednesday the launch of The Big Glizzy, an extra-large Nathan’s Famous premium hot dog created in partnership with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

The new menu item is available at all 830 Sheetz locations across seven states. The hot dog costs $3.99.

Skenes introduced the item at a Pittsburgh-area Sheetz on Tuesday, where he signed autographs for fans. The launch capitalizes on the viral internet slang term “glizzy,” which has millions of posts on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

“I’m a big fan of hot dogs, but let’s be honest, sometimes the average hot dog leaves you wanting a little more,” Skenes said. “Sheetz and I worked together to create something bigger, bolder and packed with flavor, and the result is The Big Glizzy. It’s got the size, the flavor and all the customization options you’d expect from Sheetz.”

Customers can customize the stadium-style hot dog with various toppings, sauces, and cheeses. Sheetz also offers two prepared versions: the Coney Dog, topped with chili sauce and shredded cheese, and the All-American Dog, topped with ketchup, mustard, and relish.

Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain, said the company developed the product to match social media trends and customer preferences.

The company notes that Americans consume 7 billion hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

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