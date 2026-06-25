HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is reminding residents to be on guard against contractor fraud as severe weather and summer storm season continue across the Commonwealth.

State officials say fraudulent contractors often target communities recovering from storms, offering quick repairs while using high-pressure sales tactics or making promises about maximizing insurance payouts.

“Unfortunately, one of the most enjoyable times of the year is also one of the worst times for severe weather, and that’s when contractor fraud is most prevalent,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Pennsylvanians have every right to do their homework when it comes to hiring a contractor and should know that if an offer or high-pressure tactic doesn’t feel quite right, it’s probably best to move on and choose another contractor.”

According to PID, some contractors approach homeowners shortly after severe weather events and offer to handle repairs. In some cases, the contractor may perform substandard work using low-quality materials or leave before completing the project after receiving payment.

To help avoid becoming a victim of fraud, officials encourage homeowners to work only with reputable contractors who are properly registered and insured.

Pennsylvania law requires home-improvement contractors who earn more than $5,000 annually in business to register with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. Homeowners can ask contractors for their Home Improvement Contractor (HIC) registration number and verify it by calling the Attorney General’s Home Improvement Registration toll-free line at 1-888-520-6680.

Before hiring a contractor, homeowners should also ask:

Whether the contractor can provide references.

Where the business is located.

How long the company has been operating.

What experience the contractor has with storm-related repairs.

Officials also stress that homeowners should never pay a contractor in full before work is completed and should avoid signing paperwork indicating a project is finished until all work has been satisfactorily completed.

The Insurance Department is also cautioning consumers to be aware of individuals presenting themselves as public adjusters following severe weather events.

Public adjusters are licensed professionals hired by policyholders to negotiate insurance claims. They are not employees of insurance companies. Consumers can verify whether a public adjuster is licensed through the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

Anyone who suspects an individual is operating as an unlicensed public adjuster may contact the Insurance Department’s Consumer Services team at 877-881-6388.

Additional information about storm-related property damage, insurance questions, and consumer complaints is available through the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

The post Pennsylvania Officials Remind Homeowners to Watch for Contractor Scams After Severe Weather appeared first on exploreJefferson.