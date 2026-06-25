CLEARFIELD, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a lane closure will be implemented on Monday, June 29, on Route 322 at the intersection of Bridge Street, Front Street, and Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough. This closure allows Boyles Insurance Agency to complete improvements to their building’s exterior and is not associated with a PennDOT project.

The right (turning) lane will be closed for three to four hours while the improvements are made. Drivers will still be able to turn right at the intersection, but they must complete these turns from the through lane that proceeds straight onto Nichols Street.

PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution when passing through the intersection. Those familiar with the area are encouraged to take a different route during the time of the lane closure.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.