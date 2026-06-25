PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — An 82-year-old DuBois man faces charges after he allegedly threatened to use a shotgun against a doctor, which prompted a lockdown and forced appointment cancellations at Penn Highlands Punxsutawney.

According to court records, the Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police filed the following charges against Ross Albert Kester on June 22:

Terroristic Threats Causing Serious Public Inconvenience, Misdemeanor 1

Disorderly Conduct, Summary

The charges stem from an incident reported on June 9 at the hospital in Young Township.

The affidavit of probable cause says that state police responded to Penn Highlands Punxsutawney at 9:34 a.m. following reports of threats made against a doctor. Kester had previously undergone surgery performed by the doctor, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges Kester contacted his primary care doctor’s office regarding post-surgery difficulties. When a receptionist advised him to contact the surgeon’s office instead, Kester reportedly made the threat.

According to the affidavit, Kester told the receptionist, “So you’re telling me I am stuck with the butcher? If you look up stupid in the dictionary, her picture is there. I am half-tempted to take the shotgun and end her myself. I have been dealing with this for three months. I am ready to go to Punxsy, goodbye.”

The threat caused Penn Highlands Punxsutawney to initiate a lockdown, according to police. The affidavit notes that no one was allowed to enter the building, and staff had to cancel and reschedule multiple appointments.

According to the affidavit, an officer later spoke with Kester by phone and informed him the call was being recorded.

The report says Kester asked the officer, “What are you calling me for?” and said, “You gotta be kidding me,” when police informed him the reason for the call. Kester then told the officer he was very unhappy with a doctor but “he misspoke,” the complaint notes.

Court records show a summons was issued to Kester on June 24. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22 at 9:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to the court docket.

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