CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield County Commissioners discussed concerns regarding purchase of service agreements with several entities during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

During the public comment period, a resident addressed the commissioners regarding one of the agreements. The speaker noted that one of the pending contracts was with Cornell Abraxas Group and cited allegations regarding physical and sexual abuse at Abraxas facilities, as well as pending lawsuits.

The purchase of service agreements before the county included Abraxas, Appalachian Youth Services, Children’s Aid Society, Keystone Adolescent Center Inc., Dr. Allan Ryan, and Child Advocacy Center Clearfield.

Commissioner Dave Glass asked if Children, Youth, and Family Services had ever brought concerns to Solicitor Heather Bozovich regarding Abraxas. Bozovich stated the agency had not, noting that juvenile probation has only sent one teenager to an Abraxas facility in the past several years. The county puts these service agreements in place as a precaution in case the services are required, rather than for regular use.

Bozovich also reported on a consent order regarding an assessment appeal with WBP Leasing for a property in Decatur Township. The property is currently appraised at $8 million, and the school district informed the county it is willing to accept the results of the appeal. The agreement results in a revised property appraisal of $6,077,900 for 2025 and $5,369,900 for 2026. The commissioners agreed to accept the consent order.

Bozovich also reminded anyone who received a certified letter from the tax assessment office, or who found a notice posted on their property, to contact the tax assessment office as soon as possible to resolve their delinquent taxes.