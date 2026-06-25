CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A video call from the Clearfield County Jail allegedly captured footage of two people in the process of burglarizing and stripping wire from a Morrisdale home, according to court documents.

State police charged Morgan Jayde Heichel, 25, of Morrisdale, with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, alongside misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft of secondary metal, criminal mischief, and possessing instruments of crime. During centralized court on Wednesday, Heichel waived her right to a preliminary hearing, moving the case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.

A preliminary hearing for her alleged co-conspirator, Dalton James Miller, 27, of Mingoville, who faces similar charges, was rescheduled for July 1. Both Heichel and Miller are being held in the county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an inmate at the county jail used an authorized inmate tablet to contact a device owned by Miller on June 9. Heichel answered the call from inside what appeared to be a mobile home. The call lasted just over 10 minutes.

After a brief discussion with the inmate, Heichel could be seen pulling at something behind the camera. When the inmate asked where she was, she reportedly responded that the location should look familiar. She then allegedly picked up a pair of red bolt cutters and clicked them together in a cutting motion. Miller then entered the camera view and waved at the inmate before the two engaged in a conversation.

Police noted Heichel was later observed with the bolt cutters again, appearing to cut something behind the camera and remove it. At the end of the conversation, she allegedly stated she was going to get back to “scrappin’” while holding a wire protruding from a wall. In a subsequent call, Heichel reportedly indicated to the inmate that she intended to take the collected copper to a scrap yard to sell.

On June 12, state police responded to the Morrisdale area to locate the mobile home, which they found in a trailer park on Lamb Drive. While outside the suspected residence, a trooper discovered wire remnants on the porch and wire shavings leading up to the front door.

After the trooper knocked, the door swung open, allowing him to see into the living room. The trooper noted in the affidavit that the interior matched the room observed in the recorded jail video call. Multiple walls had been torn apart, copper wiring had been removed, and the electrical outlets were cut out.

“In the exact location where Heichel was having a conversation, I observed where the copper wire had been removed from the wall and cut,” the trooper wrote.

The property owner, who was out of town at the time, told police he had purchased the trailer park and was in the process of renovating multiple mobile homes. After learning of the damage, the owner estimated it would cost between $2,000 and $3,000 to rewire and repair the home, confirming that no one had permission to be inside the trailer.