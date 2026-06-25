HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the completion of a comprehensive effort to measure law enforcement recruitment and retention challenges in Pennsylvania — the culmination being a report for lawmakers with recommendations to combat the increasing issue.

During the past year, Attorney General Sunday visited with law enforcement leaders and personnel across the Commonwealth, hearing first-hand what makes law enforcement work today so difficult and why more and more agencies are struggling to retain quality staff and find new officers.

This task force was established by legislation authored by Pa. Senator Wayne Langerholc. The task force was chaired by Attorney General Sunday, to develop a report, which was delivered to the General Assembly this week.

The report focuses on duties, working conditions, and other challenges outlined by police and corrections officers, and prosecutors.

“These brave public servants maintain peace and safety in our communities, so we must all be aware of what is making recruitment of new personnel a real challenge statewide and pushing officers to other careers,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I thank the Legislature, led by Senator Langerholc, for leading this initiative to hear from our public safety professionals and follow up by taking action.”

Pa. Senator Wayne Langerholc said:

“I created this task force alongside my colleague Senator Picozzi. The goal was simple: recruit and retain more law enforcement. More law enforcement means safer streets, students, and communities.”

Pa. Senator Joe Picozzi said:

“When I speak with law enforcement, the message is consistent: staffing shortages are making an already demanding job even more difficult. Public safety is a top priority of mine, and if we want to attract and retain the next generation of public safety professionals, we must be willing to invest in the people doing this important work. I appreciate the task force’s efforts and look forward to advancing practical solutions that strengthen law enforcement and enhance public safety across Pennsylvania.”

In the 122-page report, the task force offers 24 recommendations for the Legislature’s consideration. Those recommendations were informed by information offered and opinions expressed by law enforcement panels at numerous meetings across the Commonwealth.

The recommendations and considerations include:

Ensuring meaningful salary and benefits

Focusing on improving working conditions

Encouraging retention by providing other benefits, such as help with tuition for children of law enforcement officers.

Acknowledge that inadequate pay in related agencies, like those that handle SUD and mental health treatment, has a negative effect on the criminal justice system and makes the work of law enforcement officials much harder.

Recognition of the disparity in pay between agencies, with agencies who pay the most benefitting.

Encouraging those who fund state and local agencies to reduce the salary gaps between law enforcement and prosecutor agencies so that individuals aren’t recruited away to agencies paying more.

Helping to launch a survey of salary for prosecutors, which can vary greatly from county to county.

Senate Resolution 94 authorized the formation of a task force to analyze Recruitment and Retention Challenges for Pennsylvania Police, Corrections, and Prosecutors.

Attorney General Sunday commends the entire Task Force and legislative leaders for their work in highlighting the need to bolster law enforcement agencies, and looks forward to future collaboration.

Read the report HERE.