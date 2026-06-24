State College, Pa. — Home chefs can learn how to prepare and cook delicious foods with herbs and spices by attending an upcoming Penn State Extension workshop.

Part of Extension’s “Let’s Cook” cooking class series, “Let’s Cook: Herbs and Spices” will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., July 27, at the Special Services Building, 151 Standing Stone Ln., State College, PA.

Participants will discover the basics of how to use herbs and spices in place of added sugars, saturated fat and sodium during this workshop. Educators will offer ideas for using dried herbs and spices to create flavorful, long-lasting, salt-free seasoning blends; strategies to add more vegetables to meals; and simple cooking tips for healthy eating. Register for this workshop by July 22, 2026.

For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/herbs-and-spices or call 1-877-345-0691.