JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently reported two DUI arrests and a residential burglary in separate incidents in Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

DUI Arrest in Henderson Township

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 57-year-old DuBois man was arrested for suspected driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, on June 20 at approximately 7:12 p.m.

Troopers said the man was operating a 2003 Honda Accord Crosstour when he displayed signs of impairment. He was taken into custody for DUI, and charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge David Inzana’s office.

DUI Drug Arrest in Clover Township

In a separate incident that day, police arrested a 41-year-old Hawthorn man following a traffic stop on Seneca Trail in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

According to state police, the man displayed signs of impairment by a controlled substance and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

Burglary in Burnside Township

Meanwhile, PSP Punxsutawney is investigating a residential burglary reported on Ridge Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.

Police said a 30-year-old Mahaffey man reported on June 20 that an unknown person forced entry into a garage door sometime within the last two weeks and removed several items from the residence.

Among the reported stolen property were a Craftsman large wood lathe valued at $500, a Craftsman tool box valued at $200, a Harbor Freight drywall jack valued at $250, a CMXX trash pump valued at $400, and a New England Westinghouse/Remington bolt-action firearm equipped with a 9-power scope valued at $500.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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