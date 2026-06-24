FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County man faces misdemeanor and summary charges after state police say he fired a gun toward a local residence following an argument about trespassing.

According to court records, the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois filed the following charges against 49-year-old Herbert Deforest Murray III, of Falls Creek:

Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

The affidavit of probable cause states that the incident occurred on May 17 along Taylor Avenue in Falls Creek Borough. According to the affidavit, a resident confronted Murray and a woman who were walking through a yard near a house. The resident asked Murray, “Why you trespassing through the yard?” the criminal complaint notes.

According to the affidavit, Murray mumbled and replied, “Well, I’m going to get my homeboys.” Murray allegedly returned a short time later wielding a firearm with both hands.

According to the complaint, a witness reported that Murray aimed the weapon from the street and fired one round toward the porch and the residence. The complaint notes that six people were in danger during the incident, including two newborn children who were inside the home at the time.

The affidavit states that one resident described the shot as “loud enough for me to take cover.” Another person told police the weapon sounded like a pellet gun and described the sound as a “puff of air” and a “pop,” according to the complaint. An independent witness told investigators the sound resembled a loud gunshot from a .357 magnum cartridge, the affidavit notes.

According to the complaint, state police executed a search warrant at Murray’s residence on May 25. The complaint states that troopers seized three AR-15 style magazines, an ammunition box, two live rounds of suppressed ammunition, and a high capacity magazine containing 28 live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

During an interview with state police on May 21, Murray admitted to walking through the yard, according to the affidavit. The complaint says Murray told investigators that “everything was fine after that” and said “I’m sorry” repeatedly to the trooper.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing for Murray is scheduled for July 23 at 10:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

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