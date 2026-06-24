CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Rockton man accused of having a homemade bomb was sentenced to state prison Tuesday during Plea and Sentencing Court.

Derek Leroy McCracken, 30, pleaded guilty before Judge Joshua S. Maines to felony counts of weapons of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe, and possessing explosive material. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of making, repairing, or selling an offensive weapon, and recklessly endangering another person.

McCracken will serve 18 months to seven years in state prison.

His co-defendant, Jeremy Isaac Pruszko, 39, DuBois, faces similar allegations along with additional drug offenses. The court scheduled his case, along with several other unrelated drug cases, for a criminal call on June 30.

According to the affidavits of probable cause, police were investigating Pruszko as a potential drug dealer, which led investigators to obtain a search warrant for his home. On Dec. 17, 2025, police executing the warrant uncovered an explosive device, drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia.

When state troopers arrived at the home, they took Pruszko into custody without incident. Investigators also transported McCracken and three other individuals inside the residence to the station for questioning, eventually releasing the other three individuals without charges.

In one of the bedrooms, police discovered a homemade explosive device described as a black CO2 canister wrapped in black tape with an attached metal pipe and two gold wires at the top. Troopers contacted the state police Hazardous Device and Explosive Section (HDES) to evaluate the device.

The HDES unit confirmed the object was an active explosive device with two ignition switches that a portable battery could activate. McCracken reportedly told investigators the device belonged to him and contained approximately 2½ pounds of gunpowder. He said he built it because “he likes to f— around on the weekends.”

Authorities removed the device and transferred it to an isolated location until it was deemed safe. The search of the residence also uncovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun, two pistols, loose ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine.