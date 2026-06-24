UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police say an SUV was damaged last week when it struck a piece of road debris left behind by a commercial vehicle on Interstate 80 in Union Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred on June 15 at 5:19 p.m. on Interstate 80 Eastbound near mile marker 106.0 in Union Township, Clearfield County.

Police reported that Aspen R. Bishop, 25, of Woodland, was driving a 2025 Ford Escape eastbound in the left lane. The crash unfolded when her vehicle struck debris sitting in the middle of the roadway, which authorities believe fell from a commercial truck.

The impact with the debris caused damage to the Ford’s undercarriage, as well as both the front and rear tires on the driver’s side. Following the collision, the vehicle came to a final rest along the left roadside shoulder facing east.

Bishop, who was wearing her lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash, was not injured, according to police.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Mottman Towing.

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