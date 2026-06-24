INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are warning area residents about a phone scam that recently targeted an Indiana County resident by posing as a representative from Comcast.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by PSP Indiana, a local man contacted troopers after receiving a suspicious phone call offering to reduce his monthly Comcast bill.

Police said the caller claimed to be a Comcast representative and offered the man a discount on his monthly service. Believing the offer was legitimate, the man provided his credit card information to initiate the change. The victim later determined it was likely a scam.

The victim then contacted his credit card company and learned an attempted purchase had been made using his card. Fortunately, the transaction was flagged as fraudulent and declined before any financial loss occurred, police noted.

Troopers said scams of this nature continue to circulate and are reminding residents to be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls, emails, or text messages requesting personal or financial information.

Police recommend verifying the legitimacy of suspicious communications before providing any sensitive information. Residents are encouraged to contact the company directly using official contact information or consult local law enforcement if they have concerns.

According to PSP, additional fraud prevention resources are available through Comcast and the Pennsylvania State Police.

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