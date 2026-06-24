Nira A. Agro, 92, of Brookville passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at her home following a period of declining health.

Born in Baltimore, MD on August 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Catherine Willis Wright.

On April 19, 1952, in Baltimore she married the love of her life, Richard Agro. He preceded her in death.

Prior to her retirement in 1969, she had worked in both Baltimore, MD and Miami, FL as a beautician.

Her pastimes included gardening, reading, watching TV, canning, rescuing cats and dogs, and spending time with her granddaughter, Bella.

She also looked forward to her many years of vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

After moving here in 1969, the family left and then came back in 1971 and then never left. She loved it here.

Her survivors include a son, L. Michael (Sharin McGinnis) Agro; her daughters, Nira Agro and Debra (Thomas) Petak; as well as her 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step father, Joseph Pelikan; her brothers, Harry “Tony” Wright, Jr., and Clement ”Buzz” Wright; and her sister, Mary “Betty” Wright.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. was honored to be entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Agro.

There will be no services held.

Her family suggests memorial contributions be made in her memory to Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice, Tri- County Animal Shelter, Clarion Paws, Stray Cat Central, or the American Cancer Society.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory, and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

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