Clearfield, PA – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging invites seniors, caregivers, family members, and community members to attend a free educational forum on Senior Bullying and Caregiver Bullying on Monday, July 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

The program will be presented by representatives from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, who will provide valuable information on recognizing, preventing, and responding to bullying behaviors that can affect older adults and caregivers.

Bullying among seniors can occur in a variety of settings, including senior centers, residential communities, and social environments. Likewise, caregivers may experience bullying, intimidation, or emotional abuse that can negatively impact their well-being and their ability to provide care. This educational forum will help attendees identify warning signs, understand available resources, and learn strategies to promote respectful and supportive relationships.

“Our goal is to empower older adults, caregivers, and families with information that helps them recognize harmful behaviors and know where to turn for assistance,” said representatives of Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging. “Education is an important tool in protecting the dignity, safety, and quality of life of seniors throughout our community.”

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about resources available through the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and local aging services organizations.

Event Details

What: Educational Forum on Senior Bullying and Caregiver Bullying

When: Monday, July 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church

Cost: Free and Open to the Public

For additional information, please contact Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging.

About Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging

Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to promoting the independence, dignity, and well-being of older adults through advocacy, education, supportive services, and community partnerships throughout the region.