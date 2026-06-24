BENEZETTE, PA— The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) honored its founding president and chief executive officer, Rawley D. Cogan, during a special dedication ceremony and the unveiling of Rawland D. Cogan Terrace at the Elk Country Visitor Center on Saturday, June 13.

The dedication recognized a lifetime of service and leadership that helped transform Pennsylvania’s elk country into one of the Commonwealth’s premier wildlife conservation and tourism destinations. Through decades of wildlife research, conservation advocacy, fundraising, and visionary leadership, Cogan played a pivotal role in restoring, protecting, and promoting Pennsylvania’s elk herd and the region it calls home.

More than 200 family members, friends, conservation leaders, wildlife professionals, and supporters gathered at the Elk Country Visitor Center to celebrate Cogan’s remarkable legacy and the lasting impact of his work on Pennsylvania’s elk country.

“Pennsylvania’s Elk Country has a sense of place,” Cogan has often said. “Once you’ve arrived, you know you’re there because there’s no other place like it on earth.” That philosophy guided his career for more than four decades.

Cogan began his distinguished career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 1982. Over the next 20 years, he served in several positions, including Deputy Wildlife Conservation Officer, Wildlife Technician, Wildlife Biologist, and ultimately Pennsylvania’s State Elk Biologist. His pioneering research on elk home range, habitat preferences, calf survival, aerial population surveys, and elk-human conflict mitigation helped establish the scientific foundation for modern elk management in Pennsylvania.

Following his tenure with the Game Commission, Cogan joined the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he served as Development Officer and Lands Program Manager from 2002 to 2009. During that time, he expanded conservation initiatives across the region while helping advance the organization’s national mission.

In 2009, Cogan established Rawley Cogan Consulting to spearhead fundraising and project management efforts for what would become the Elk Country Visitor Center. Working under contract with Pennsylvania’s Parks and Forests Foundation and in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), he helped bring the ambitious vision to life.

The Elk Country Visitor Center opened in 2010 and has since become a nationally recognized destination, welcoming more than 4.3 million visitors from 45 countries. Today, the facility attracts more than 330,000 visitors annually and serves as the cornerstone of Pennsylvania’s elk conservation, education, and tourism efforts.

As Co-Founder and Founding President and CEO of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Cogan led the organization in its mission to conserve and enhance Pennsylvania’s elk country for future generations. Under his leadership, KECA grew into one of the Commonwealth’s most successful conservation organizations, supporting habitat enhancement, conservation education, community partnerships, and outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the region.

“Rawley’s vision, determination, and unwavering commitment to Pennsylvania’s elk country have left an indelible mark on this landscape and the people who love it,” said Jeff Gauger, President and CEO of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. “The dedication of Cogan Terrace is a fitting tribute to a man whose life’s work has benefited wildlife, conservation, and countless visitors from around the world.”

During the ceremony, speakers shared personal stories and reflections on Cogan’s influence as a conservationist, mentor, and leader. Remarks were offered by Charlie Rosamilia, Jeff Gauger, Willis Sneath, Pete Duncan, Bob Bolt, Cody Cogan, Dave Spigelmyer, John Geissler, Brad Clinton, Tommy Rocco, Brandi Hanes, and Rob Hillard.

Cogan’s contributions extend beyond conservation management. He authored numerous research reports and articles published in conservation and professional journals, including work featured by The Wildlife Society and National Geographic. He narrated and co-authored the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s acclaimed video Pennsylvania Elk: Reclaiming the Alleghenies and appeared on television programs including Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, Outdoor Journal, Jack Hubley’s Wild Moments, and as a host on TomBob Outdoors: Friends in Wild Places.

Throughout his career, Cogan received numerous honors, including recognition from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the C. Ted Lick Conservation Foundation, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Senate Special Recognition Award, and Penn State University’s prestigious David T. Wanlass Wildlife Award.

In recognition of Rawley Cogan’s distinguished career and dedicated service, Seneca Resources has made a $1,000 scholarship donation to a Pennsylvania Student this year. In 2019, Seneca/Highland Field Services and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance each invested $25,000 into a scholarship fund that is used to grant up to three annual $1,000 scholarships to Pennsylvania Students enrolled in a Conservation or Forestry related program at an accredited higher-education institution. With this donation, four $1,000 scholarships will be available in 2026.

The newly dedicated Cogan Terrace will serve as a lasting reminder of the vision, perseverance, and leadership that helped establish the Elk Country Visitor Center and elevate Pennsylvania’s elk country to national prominence.

Rawley and his wife, Lana, reside in Weedville, Pennsylvania. They are proud parents of two sons, Cody and Jess, and are blessed with a beautiful granddaughter, Blair.