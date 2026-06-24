James R. Burns of DuBois, PA, passed away in his home on June 20, 2026.

James proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1949 to 1952.

He was a career truck driver for numerous trucking companies and retired from driving a fuel truck with Jehu Oil Company.

James was a lifelong resident of DuBois and a faithful member of Sabula Methodist Church. He volunteered his time at the Hickory Grange and in his community. He enjoyed playing the guitar, building model airplanes, and woodworking. James will be deeply missed and always remembered for his kindness, quick smile, and constant positive outlook on life.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Betty Burns; his children, Gloria Lonjin, James L. Burns; stepchildren, Mary Kay (Mike) Soto, Doris (Bill) Hammond; grandchildren, Amy (Colin Johnson) Kalgren, Stephanie (Dan) Simons, Melissa (Ian) Zavaleta, Rodney Kalgren Jr.; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Phyllis (Jack) Campbell; sister-in-law Sara Burns; and close friend, Chester Kear.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Westley and Margaret Burns; his first wife of 36 years, Jeanette Burns; sister, Arvella Burns, Mary (Bill) Kalgren; brother, Don Burns; stepchildren, Vikki (Grant) Ross and Eva Pearman.

An Honor Guard service will be held at Morningside Cemetery on July 17 at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial reception at 3:30 p.m. held at the Parkside Community Center in DuBois.

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