BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — After a fire in the apartment above the business forced months of cleanup and restoration, Pink Flamingos Vintage is preparing to reopen its doors with a community celebration later this month.

The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Pink Flamingos Vintage.

The shop closed earlier this year after the fire caused significant water damage to the business. During the recovery process, owner Adrianna Rubino worked to preserve the store’s unique collection of vintage clothing and accessories, with much of the inventory temporarily stored at the Chamber office while repairs were completed.

Following a two-month closure, the shop has undergone renovations that include a new ceiling, upgraded lighting, and a restocked inventory of vintage items.

“This celebration represents so much more than the reopening of a storefront,” said Jamie Popson, executive director of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. “It is a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of community.”

Popson said customers, fellow business owners, volunteers, and community members rallied around Rubino during the recovery effort.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, the grand reopening will feature refreshments, live music by Aoife Salusky, and a ‘Nowhere to Wear It’ fashion contest.

Participants are encouraged to wear their most eye-catching outfits for a chance to win a $100 Pink Flamingos Vintage gift card.

Organizers say the event will celebrate not only the reopening of a local small business but also the community support that helped make its return possible.

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