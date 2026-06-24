STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Musicians and music lovers alike will have an opportunity to enjoy four days of traditional acoustic music when Fisher Fiddle Camp returns July 15-18 with a new location and an expanded lineup of instructors and performers.

Held at 11518 Old State Road North near Strattanville, the camp welcomes participants of all skill levels and features instruction in traditional old-time, Irish, and bluegrass music for a variety of acoustic instruments.

The event will begin Wednesday, July 15, with a square dance at 6:00 p.m. featuring acclaimed West Virginia fiddler Rachel Eddy and friends. Dakota Karper will serve as the dance caller. Both Eddy and Karper will also lead workshops on Wednesday and Thursday.

Several new instructors will join the camp this year, including Pittsburgh bluegrass bassist Trish Imbrogno and Nashville-based mandolinist Emma Borders. Borders has performed at the Grand Ole Opry House and Carnegie Hall and has opened for country music artist Josh Turner.

The camp will conclude Saturday with a series of bluegrass performances open to the public. The Old Willow will take the stage at 3:00 p.m., followed by Landline Bluegrass at 5:00 p.m. and the Sweaty Already String Band at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to the Saturday concerts, the Wednesday square dance and evening jams and performances on Thursday and Friday will also be open to the public by donation.

Participants interested in attending morning and afternoon workshops or camping during the event are asked to register in advance by emailing fisherfiddlecamp@gmail.com.

Additional information and a complete schedule are available at FisherFiddleCamp.com.

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