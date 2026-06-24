HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Publishers representing more than two dozen local news organizations across Pennsylvania have announced the formation of the Pennsylvania Independent News Association (PiNA), a new trade organization focused on supporting digital-first local journalism and advocating for policies affecting independent news outlets.

Based in Harrisburg, PiNA aims to bring together locally owned news organizations to strengthen the independent press, promote sustainable business models, and advocate for legislative and regulatory reforms impacting local news.

“The news industry is in a period of profound transformation, and digital news publishers need a seat at the table,” said PiNA President Tom Sofield, publisher of LevittownNow.com.

An early priority for the association is reforming Pennsylvania’s public notice laws, which currently restrict legal notices to print publications. PiNA is advocating for changes that would allow qualified digital news organizations to publish legal notices and compete alongside traditional print outlets.

PiNA Secretary and Treasurer Davis Shaver, publisher of LebTown, said the association believes digital news organizations can provide the independent verification required by public notice laws while helping local governments reduce costs.

The organization has already begun discussions with state lawmakers and said it has received encouragement from legislators across Pennsylvania. PiNA leaders specifically cited Rep. Robert Freeman for his work on public notice issues.

In addition to policy advocacy, the association plans to foster collaboration among independent publishers by sharing ideas related to technology, audience growth, and sustainable revenue models.

“We are coming together to advocate for our staffs, our readers, and common-sense policies that support a free and modern press,” Sofield said. “By combining our strengths, we can ensure that every community in Pennsylvania has access to reliable local news.”

PiNA’s founding members include Burb Media, EYT Media Group, Fideri News Network, Lazerpro, Lebanon Publishing Company, NCPA Media LLC, and Street Light Media Group. Associate members include West Hills Gazette and Saucon Source.

Member outlets span the Commonwealth and include ExploreClarion.com, ExploreJeffersonPA.com, ExploreVenango.com, NorthCentralPA.com, StateCollege.com, LevittownNow.com, LebTown.com, PhillyDaily.com, and numerous other locally focused digital news organizations.

According to the association, PiNA’s long-term goal is to help ensure high-quality local journalism remains available in communities throughout Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The post Digital News Publishers Unite to Form Pennsylvania Independent News Association appeared first on exploreJefferson.