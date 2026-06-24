CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield County Commissioners addressed concerns regarding the Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) during Tuesday’s meeting. For the past few months, the public comment portion of the meetings has served as a forum for residents opposed to the facility, prompting the commissioners to respond to several specific issues.

Many residents who previously addressed the board returned to ask the commissioners to consider numerous complaints against the facility, citing multiple nationwide lawsuits against GEO Group, the company that operates the center.

Susan Williams spoke in defense of the facility’s employees, its overall purpose, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Clarifying that she spoke strictly on her own behalf rather than representing an organization, Williams noted that a nation has a right and responsibility to enforce immigration laws. She added that those accused of abuses at the facility are residents of the county. Williams reminded attendees that immigration law is a federal matter, meaning citizens wishing to change the laws should petition federal lawmakers.

Some subsequent speakers expressed concern regarding the employees’ actions. One individual stated that when a new neighbor moved into her area and residents learned he worked at MVPC, some neighbors felt afraid of him. Another speaker suggested the commissioners hold dedicated listening sessions unrestricted by public comment time limits to allow the community to voice concerns and demand an investigation.

Commissioner John Sobel reported that he made an unannounced visit to the facility that morning. Sobel said he called the facility’s director right before leaving his home in Clearfield, giving the administration about 30 minutes notice. He cited three reasons for the short notice: to see if he would be granted immediate access, to test the food, and to check on a specific detainee.

Earlier this month, Commissioner Dave Glass attempted an unannounced visit but was refused entry and told the facility requires 24-hour notice, a policy Glass contended is not stated in the county contract.

Sobel was permitted access Tuesday, where he sampled a breakfast meal and toured the kitchen and medical unit while the facility was undergoing a separate, surprise federal medical inspection. Sobel reported finding no operational issues. He stated that MVPC concerns remain on the commissioners’ minds daily, adding that they focus on the issue “a lot more than people realize because a lot of what we do is not in a public forum.”

Commissioner Tim Winters also addressed the facility, saying he and Sobel toured the center last week, and he plans to execute another surprise visit in the near future.

Winters then addressed several specific allegations, starting with a reported hunger strike in May. He stated that several detainees had merely refused their trays for a single meal. Referring to eight years of food service audits, Winters said the kitchen has never received a negative finding, noting that facility staff eat the same meals daily. He added that the report of bugs in the food originated from a single individual who was receiving mental health treatment at the time.

Addressing environmental concerns, Winters stated the facility’s water comes from the same municipal system servicing the Philipsburg area, noting that the most recent water tests from Pennsylvania American Water are publicly available for review.

Operationally, Winters reported that the facility employs five full-time licensed counselors and two psychologists who conduct roughly 500 sessions per month with an emphasis on suicide prevention. He noted that 10 percent of the population takes psychotropic medication, with most individuals not having received mental health treatment prior to their detention.

Winters also addressed public concerns regarding a detainee’s medical care, stating that the individual’s kidney condition was identified during an initial health screening upon arrival. He noted the individual was subsequently transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center for testing and treatment before being released from the facility.

As of Monday, the facility’s population stood at 1,647 detainees, including 45 women, representing 83 countries with an average length of stay of 39 days. The facility employs 415 full-time workers, 259 of whom are security personnel. Winters noted that recent inspections by both the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Detention Oversight and the American Correctional Association yielded zero negative findings.

“We do take concerns seriously,” Winters said. “We follow up on individual cases.”

Glass also took the opportunity to publicly apologize to the other commissioners for putting them in a difficult position when he made his independent visit, stating he should have given them more warning.