CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — College Sports Communicators announced their 2025-26 Academic All-District Track & Field / Cross Country teams on Tuesday. Clarion’s programs were represented by three athletes this year, with Paige Brewer, Abigail Butera and Abby Stitzer all earning recognition.

For a student-athlete to be eligible for Academic All-District honors in track & field and cross country, they must be at least a sophomore both academically and in terms of athletic eligibility and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or better. In addition, they must have placed in the top 50 in their region in at least one event.

Brewer (3.94 — Early Childhood Education) was honored for the second time this year — the two-sport athlete is also a member of the Golden Eagles soccer team — and for the fourth overall time in her college career.

Making their first appearances on the list were Butera (3.88 — Exercise Science) and Stitzer (3.94 — Nursing), with both members of that duo qualifying for the PSAC Track & Field Championships this past spring. Butera exploded during the track & field season, cracking the program’s top-five performance lists in four different events.

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