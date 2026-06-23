COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Western PA CARES for Kids is inviting the community to lace up their running shoes and support a good cause during its annual Duathlon, 5K and Community Walk on Saturday, July 18, at Shelter 2 in Cook Forest State Park.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the organization’s Child Advocacy Center, which provides services and support for children who have been victims of abuse.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Shelter 2, located on Forest Road in Cook Forest.

Participants can choose from a timed duathlon, a timed 5K race, or a family-friendly community walk. Organizers say the event is designed to be enjoyable for competitive athletes and casual participants alike.

In addition to the races, attendees can enjoy a free picnic lunch and have opportunities to win a variety of raffle prizes, including gift cards, theme park tickets, and sports tickets.

Cash prizes will be awarded to race winners, and awards will be presented to overall and age-group winners in both the duathlon and 5K events. Categories include solo, team, and youth divisions, along with male and female age groups ranging from 15 and under through 60 and older.

Organizers say every registration helps support abused children and families throughout the region by funding the services provided through Western PA CARES for Kids.

Those interested in participating can register online at this link, or through Western PA CARES for Kids.

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