Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 19.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.990 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.39/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.45/g, a difference of $2.06/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.39/g while the highest was $5.45/g, a difference of $2.06/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85/g today. The national average is down 67.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

June 22, 2025: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

June 22, 2024: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

June 22, 2023: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

June 22, 2022: $4.99/g (U.S. Average: $4.95/g)

June 22, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.89/g, down 15.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.04/g.

Hagerstown- $3.44/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.52/g.

York- $4.04/g, down 13.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.17/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in nearly every state over the last week, while all 50 states saw average diesel prices move lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the outlook is far from settled. New uncertainty has emerged after Iran suggested the Strait of Hormuz was closed, along with fresh warnings that the U.S. could again strike Iran, developments that could push oil prices higher in the days ahead. Despite this, gasoline prices aren’t yet at significant risk of a spike, as some vessels have continued to move through the Strait. Still, should the situation worsen or escalate further, motorists could see that risk change quickly.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.