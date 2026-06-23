HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Shapiro Administration announced it is leading a coalition of 22 states and state labor agencies in opposing a proposed federal rule that officials say would weaken worker protections and make wage theft more difficult to address.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is spearheading the effort, which includes 20 attorneys general, six state labor departments, and the District of Columbia. The coalition has urged the U.S. Department of Labor to withdraw a proposed joint employment rule that would narrow who can be held responsible when workers are denied wages, overtime pay, family leave, and other workplace protections.

According to L&I, joint employment occurs when more than one employer shares responsibility for a worker, such as businesses that share employees, staffing agency arrangements, or contractor-subcontractor relationships.

State officials argue the proposed rule would make it more difficult for workers to recover unpaid wages if an intermediary employer cannot pay or ceases operations.

“Governor Shapiro has made clear that Pennsylvania will stand up for workers and push back when federal actions threaten their paychecks and their rights to be treated fairly on the job,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “This proposal would make it easier for companies to avoid responsibility when wage theft or other violations occur.”

Walker said workers should not lose wages because an employer is able to shield itself behind a staffing agency, contractor, or other intermediary.

The coalition also contends the proposal would create confusion for employers and enforcement agencies by conflicting with existing federal case law and reviving portions of a 2020 rule that was later struck down by a federal court.

State officials noted that joint employment standards have become increasingly important as businesses rely more heavily on staffing agencies, labor brokers, franchise arrangements, subcontractors, and third-party management companies.

The coalition argues the proposal could disproportionately affect workers in industries where those arrangements are common, including agriculture and construction.

Joining Pennsylvania in the effort are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, along with labor departments from Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington.

Pennsylvania officials said the state will continue enforcing labor laws through L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, which oversees matters involving minimum wage, wage payment, prevailing wage requirements, workplace misclassification, and child labor protections.

Workers who believe they have experienced wage theft or other labor law violations may file a complaint through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The post Shapiro Administration Leads Multi-State Effort Opposing Proposed Federal Labor Rule appeared first on exploreJefferson.