Rachel Woodward Rogers Muroff, of Inverness, passed away on Thursday, August 28, 2025, under the care of the Maliere Hospice House in New Port Richey, FL. She was 86.

Rachel was born in Penfield, Pennsylvania to Hiram and Roxie Ruth (Long) Woodward.

She graduated from high school in Huston Township in 1957, and attended and graduated from the Orra-Jean Beauty Academy in Erie in 1958. Late, she became a timekeeper at General Electric in Erie from 1971-1987. After retirement and moving to Florida in 1994, Rachel began working for the Hallmark Greeting Card Company, restocking their inventory in Publix Supermarkets. She was a very active member of Inverness First United Methodist Church for many years.

Rachel was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Rogers in 2015, and her second husband, Fred Muroff in 2019. Rachel was also preceded in death by her sister, Alice Preiss in 2012 and brother, Norman Woodward in 2025.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Keith R. Rogers (Laurie) of Kersey, PA and Dean W. Rogers in Loveland, CO; stepdaughter, Cindy Shilling (Patrick) of Erie, PA; two grandsons, Zachary Rogers (Taylor) of Kersey, PA and Joshua Rogers (Larissa) of Fairbanks, AK; and her great-granddaughter, Nora Rachel Rogers of Kersey, PA.

A Celebration of Rachel’s life was held on Monday, June 22 at the Inverness First United Methodist Church. Rachel is in her eternal rest at Florida National Cemetery. The family is being assisted by the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory.

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