CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A commercial truck striking a sagging utility line caused a pole to crash down on Smyerstown Road in Canoe Township last week.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle incident occurred at approximately 11:17 a.m. on June 16, on Smyerstown Road at its intersection with Lunger Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County.

The incident unfolded as a 2019 Ford F550 was traveling southbound on Smyerstown Road. State police noted that a cable/power company line was sagging low across the travel lane through the area.

As the truck passed underneath, the low-hanging wire struck the top of the vehicle, police said. The force of the vehicle catching the wire caused a utility pole to be pulled completely down, according to the report.

The report stated that the pole itself belongs to Penelec, while the cables running across it belong to both Penelec and Verizon. Both utility companies were contacted immediately regarding the downed lines and broken pole.

Troopers noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Although the Ford truck sustained damage, it remained operational and was able to be driven away from the scene.

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