BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Brookville Borough Police have released information on several recent incidents investigated within the borough, ranging from neighbor disputes to retail theft and a vehicle crash.

Harassment and Trespassing Charges Filed

Police reported that two women living on Sayer Street were charged following an ongoing property dispute that authorities said has continued for more than a year. According to the release, both women allegedly harassed one another during the dispute. Police said one of the women also trespassed onto the other’s property and was additionally charged with trespassing.

Dog Incident Leads to Multiple Citations

In a separate incident, police investigated a dog bite reported on June 1 that occurred two days earlier on Jared Street. According to police, a dog escaped its owner and attacked another dog on May 30. The owner of the attacking dog agreed to pay veterinary expenses resulting from the incident. Police said the attacking dog was neither vaccinated against rabies nor licensed in Jefferson County. Police said the victim also did not have a current dog license. Citations were issued.

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash

Brookville Police also investigated a hit-and-run crash reported June 16 at 245 Allegheny Boulevard. Police said their investigation determined that a driver backed into a parked truck and left the scene. Authorities later identified the driver, who will receive traffic citations.

Nine Items Stolen in Recent Sheetz Theft

Additionally, police charged a 30-year-old man in connection with a retail theft at Sheetz, located at 300 W. Main Street. According to police, the incident occurred May 29. Authorities allege the man selected merchandise while appearing to scan items with his phone but left the store without paying. Police said the suspect exited the business with nine items.

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