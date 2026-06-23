DuBOIS, Pa. — As demand for healthcare professionals continues to grow throughout the region, Penn State DuBois is inviting prospective students to apply for its Practical Nursing certificate program. Applications for the next cohort will be accepted through June 30, with classes expected to begin in August.

The non-credit Practical Nursing program is designed to prepare students for careers as licensed practical nurses (LPNs), providing a flexible pathway into the healthcare profession through evening coursework, hands-on laboratory experiences, and supervised clinical training.

Offered through Penn State DuBois Continuing Education, the 18-month program combines classroom instruction with clinical experiences at regional healthcare facilities. Students attend classes during evening hours and complete clinical experiences on weekends, providing flexibility for those balancing work, family, and other commitments. Students also gain valuable experience through training in the program’s on-campus simulation lab, helping them build the skills and confidence needed to care for patients in a variety of healthcare settings.

“The demand for skilled healthcare professionals continues to grow throughout our region,” said Lori Gray, interim coordinator of the Practical Nursing program. “This program provides students with an accessible and supportive path into the nursing profession while helping address workforce needs in our communities.”

Licensed practical nurses provide essential patient care under the supervision of registered nurses and physicians. They monitor vital signs, administer medications, assist with daily patient care, maintain medical records, and serve as an important connection between patients, families, and healthcare teams.

Graduates of the program are prepared to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN), the examination required for licensure as an LPN.

“The Practical Nursing program was developed to create opportunities for individuals seeking a meaningful and rewarding career while strengthening the healthcare workforce across north central Pennsylvania,” said John Brennan, director of continuing education at Penn State DuBois and Penn State Altoona. “For anyone considering a future in healthcare, now is the time to explore the program and begin the application process.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the Practical Nursing program or applying for the next cohort should contact Penn State DuBois Continuing Education at 814-375-4715 before the June 30 admission deadline. Additional information about the program, including curriculum and admission requirements, is available at the program website (https://dubois.psu.edu/pn-program-practical-nursing).