Cunova Service USA is hiring for immediate full-time openings for the following:
Assemblers – 2nd shift, Welders – 2nd shift, Electricians
Compensation & Benefits:
- Competitive pay based on experience/qualification
- $2/hour 2nd shift differential
- $1/hour 3rd shift differential
- Health, vision, and dental insurance
- Flexible PTO
- 401(k) with 4% company match
- Quarterly profit sharing*
- $500 referral bonus**
Interested applicants may apply in person or submit resumes to employment@cunova.us.
For more information, call 814-827-7717.
*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals.
**Employees must meet requirements to qualify.
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