Cunova Service USA is hiring for immediate full-time openings for the following:

Assemblers – 2nd shift, Welders – 2nd shift, Electricians

Compensation & Benefits:

Competitive pay based on experience/qualification

$2/hour 2nd shift differential

$1/hour 3rd shift differential

Health, vision, and dental insurance

Flexible PTO

401(k) with 4% company match

Quarterly profit sharing*

$500 referral bonus**

Interested applicants may apply in person or submit resumes to employment@cunova.us.

For more information, call 814-827-7717.

*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals.

**Employees must meet requirements to qualify.

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