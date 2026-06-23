CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield Area School Board passed the 2026-2027 district budget with a 1.5-mill tax increase after much debate Monday evening. However, the district anticipates generating an additional $400,000 in revenue.

Board members noted that taxpayers will likely be unhappy with the increase. Some members mentioned that while the budget is open to the public every year for review, questions, and suggestions, no community members take advantage of the opportunity.

Board member Paul Sayers said that throughout the budget discussions, he had not heard the word “cuts.” Sayers argued that if the district is going to raise the millage, it should also discuss cutting expenses where possible.

“We can’t keep being everything to everybody,” Sayers said, adding that a time may come when the district has no choice but to cut programs or staff.

Superintendent Terry Struble replied that the district left six positions unfunded this year, including four teachers and two custodians, absorbing them through attrition.

Additionally, the board planned for eight kindergarten and second-grade classes for the coming year. Depending on enrollment, officials may decide not to fill those positions, though they remain funded. Kindergarten enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year stood at 104 as of last week, and the district does not expect final enrollment to exceed 115.

Struble said absorbing the six unfunded positions will save the district about $500,000. He emphasized that the cost of an employee includes healthcare and retirement contributions alongside salaries.

The board also approved removing insurance coverage for acts of terrorism. Business Manager Sam Maney said he reviewed the policy and learned the district already carries coverage for violent incidents. Eliminating the redundant terrorism coverage significantly reduced costs.

Board member Gail Ralston asked about cutting back on field trips, but Struble explained the district does not pay the entire cost of those trips. At the elementary school, the Parent Teacher Organization pays most or all of the costs. At the junior-senior high school, students contribute and hold fundraisers to offset trip expenses.

Board member Kate Wood noted that these trips and programs provide many students with experiences they would not otherwise have. “I don’t like spending money any more than we have to,” she added.

Maney explained some of the underlying structural issues that complicate budget creation, noting that special education and cyber schools represent two of the district’s largest mandatory expenses.

Special education costs include both in-building instruction and tuition to send some students to specialized facilities like Soaring Heights or New Story, which can cost up to $135,000 per student.

The district is also legally required to pay when a student chooses a cyber school. While Clearfield offers its own in-house cyber program, families can choose outside private cyber providers, which can quadruple the district’s per-student cost.

While federal and state mandates govern both special education and cyber schools, those entities generally do not provide enough funding to cover the costs. This year, special education and cyber school costs accounted for a $1 million increase for the district, which faces the same inflationary pressures struggling neighboring districts experience.