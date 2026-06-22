CLEARFIELD, PA- UGI Utilities is set to begin system upgrades in Clearfield on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The work is part of UGI’s commitment to provide safe and reliable service. The work on four sections of natural gas mains is expected to be completed by the end of July and impact the following streets:

Boyer Avenue between South Third Street and Temple Avenue

West Front Street between Nichols Street and Walther Avenue

Bridge Street between Park Place and Bigler Avenue

East Locust Street between North Healey Avenue and North Third Street

Construction is scheduled Monday through Friday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The work will begin on Boyer Avenue and then move to the other streets. Drivers may experience traffic and parking restrictions during construction hours. There will be some interruptions to natural gas service that will require UGI to have access to properties to inspect and relight equipment.

Weather and working conditions may have an impact on the completion date. After underground work is complete, final paving and restoration will occur later.