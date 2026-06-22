Thomas C. Bundy, 72, a Rattlesnake Road, Brockport, PA resident, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on December 21, 1953, in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Grace Hallstrom Bundy.

In 1978, he was married to Pearl Bomboy and she survives.

Tom had been employed at Brockway Glass/O-I/Ross Mould. He then went to work at NCPRP@DC/Rescare/Equus until his retirement. Tom attended the Treasure Lake Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Linda (Allen) Minns of Bellefonte, PA; a son, Eric (Laura) Bundy of Waunakee, WI; and a sister, Charmaine (Jim) Dungey of DuBois, PA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m. at the Treasure Lake Church, with Pastor Dave Ginn officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801 or Child Evangelism Fellowship, 104 W. Mahoning Avenue, Suite 305, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

The Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements.

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