CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Anyone considering adding central air or replacing an older cooling system can now schedule a free installation estimate with Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & AC.

Members of Luton’s lead team, Josh and Brian, will visit the home, review the layout, explain the available options, and provide a clear, complete quote.

Luton’s has served the region since 1989. The business is locally owned, veteran-owned, and known for responding through hot summers, cold winters, emergency calls, and weekend breakdowns. The company isn’t a contractor just passing through town; its team lives and works in the same communities it serves.

Luton’s installs York central A/C systems and Mitsubishi Electric heat pumps. Their installers focus on proper sizing, clean workmanship, and long‑term performance. If you’ve already received other bids, the team will review them to ensure the proposal is professional, complete, and based on accurate information.

Financing options are available for qualifying installations.

To schedule a free estimate with Josh or Brian, call 814‑226‑8695 or visit lutonsplumbing.com.

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