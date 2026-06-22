CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA– Clearfield County Resolution #2020-01 was enacted on January 28, 2020 to establish the County Demolition Fund. T

The Board of Commissioners deemed it to be in the best interest of the County of Clearfield to establish a demolition fund in order to help alleviate the costs associated with the demolition of blighted property, as defined by the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act. The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County administers these funds to help alleviate the burden that blight can leave on the municipalities of Clearfield County.

Blighted Property be it residential or commercial is defined as a property which meets at least three of the following criteria: 1 )building structure is a public nuisance 2) building is in need of substantial rehabilitation and no rehabilitation has taken place during the previous 12 month 3) building is unfit for human habitation, occupancy or use 4) condition and vacancy of the building material increase the risk of fire to the building and adjacent properties; 5)building is subject to unauthorized entry leading to potential health and safety hazards; 6)property is an attractive nuisance to children, including but not limited to, the presence of abandoned wells, shafts, basements, excavations and unsafe structures 7) presence of vermin or the accumulation of debris, uncut vegetation or physical deterioration of the structure or grounds and the owner has failed to take reasonable measures to remove such hazards 8) dilapidated appearance or other conditions of the building negatively affects the economic well-being of residents and business in close proximity to the building; property is an attractive nuisance for illicit purposes including prostitution, drug use and vagrancy.

The Demo fund can be used for proper removal of hazardous materials, the disconnection of utilities, the obtaining of proper demolition permits, the razing of structures. Proper disposal of demolition waste, the backfilling and regrading of the site, the placement of cover materials such as seeding or gravel, and site clean-up are required.

This funding is available as dollar for dollar (1:1) match by the owner, up to $10,000 and to be used for blighted properties within the County owned by the municipality, nonprofit, for profit or resident with the municipality serving as applicant.

Liens will be attached to properties in the amount of demo funds used.

Application and program inquiries should be directed to: Lisa Kovalick, Executive Director, Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, 2 South Second Street Clearfield, PA 16830 Telephone: 814.962-6675 E-mail:

racc@clearfieldcountypa.gov The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is accepting applications for the

Demolition Fund until July 7, 2026 at 2:00p.m.