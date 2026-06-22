CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Family, friends and community members gathered at the Raftsman Memorial Park on Saturday to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Novey Recycling. The event was also a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the River Walk, a project made possible in part by the Novey family through their donation of land.

In 2015, Gladys Novey “recycled” the land to Clearfield Borough to create a future park. The construction of the Clearfield Riverwalk and Raftsman Memorial Park, spearheaded by Clearly Ahead Development on the former Novey site, occurred in 2016 and has been well-received by the community.

Over the past 10 years the park has hosted nearly 100,000 visits. According to data provided by Visit Clearfield County and Clearly Ahead the park has entertained over 9,200 visits from 4,100 visitors in 2025 alone.

Special guest speakers for the celebration event included Dr. Martin Novey and his sister Alane Novey Seidel, Novey Recycling Operations Manager, Mike Boal; Rep. Dallas Kephart, Clearfield County Commission, Tim Winters and CEO of Clearly Ahead Development and President of the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association, Rob Swales.

Read more on the history of Novey Recycling here.

Rep. Dallas Kephart

Alane Seidel, Tim Winters and Dr. Martin Novey

Alane Seidel and Dr. Martin Novey

Dr. Martin Novey, Alane Seidle, Jack Woolridge and Renee Woolridge

Helen Boal (Mike Butler)

(Mike Butler)

Rob Swales, Alane Novey Seidel, Dr. Martin Novey, Mike Boal, Rep. Dallas Kephart and Commissioner Time Winters

Rob Swales



Mike Butler

Alane Seidel, Dr. Martin Novey and Mike Boal



Alane Seidle and Dr. Martin Novey

Alane Seidle, Tim Winters and Dr. Martin Novey

Rep. Dallas Kephart

Dr. Martin Novey, Alane Seidle, Jack Woolridge and Renee Woolridge

Helen Boal (Mike Butler)

(Mike Butler)

Rob Swales, Alane Novey Seidle, Dr. Martin Novey, Mike Boal, Rep. Dallas Kephart and Commissioner Time Winters

Rob Swales

Mike Butler



Alane Seidle, Dr. Martin Novey and Mike Boal

