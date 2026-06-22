OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Brookville man escaped injury on Thursday afternoon after a wheel detached from his SUV, causing him to crash down an embankment and strike a tree in Oliver Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on June 18, on East Branch Road, south of Josephine Lane in Jefferson County.

Police reported that Steven M. Simmons, 65, of Brookville, was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty eastbound on East Branch Road, attempting to proceed straight.

The crash unfolded when the SUV suffered a sudden mechanical failure on the passenger side, causing a wheel to completely detach, the report said. This mechanical failure pulled the Jeep Liberty to the right-hand side of the road and entirely off the highway, according to police.

Troopers say after exiting the roadway, the vehicle traveled down a steep roadside embankment before crashing into a tree, which was its final resting position.

Simmons, who was wearing his lap and shoulder belt at the time of the incident, was not injured in the crash, according to police.

The Jeep sustained disabling damage due to both the mechanical failure and the tree impact, requiring it to be towed from the scene, police noted.

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