GRAMPIAN, PA– The Grampian Lions Club recently held their first summer picnic and meeting at The Thorp Ball Field.

After members and their families enjoyed a meal together a meeting was held and new GLC officers were installed for the 2026-2027 year. The officers will begin their duties July 1, 2026.

New officers are: Scott Bennett, President; Dave Turek, 1st Vice Pres.; Kim Wheeler, 2nd Vice Pres.; Fred Antes, 3rd Vice Pres.; Stephanie Johnson, Secretary; Erin Dimmick, Asst. Secretary; Jim Bennett, Treasurer; Bill Royer, Lion Tamer and Tail Twister; Marty Tate and Linda Henry, 1 year Directors; Kirk Thorp and Ronald Reiter, 2 year Directors.

The Harold “Bunk” Wriglesworth Memorial Scholarship winners were announced. Curwensville High School graduates Noelle Carns and Evan McCartney each where awarded the $500 scholarships for 2026.

The annual GLC Cornhole Tournament will be held at the Grampian Community Park Saturday, August 1.

Plans are being made for a GLC Wiffle Ball Tournament. The event to be held on a Saturday in September. The tournament will be for adult and youth. Further information will be available as plans are made.

GLC welcomes new members. For more information please contact (814)277-6841 or email SHYbennett@gmail.com Follow GLC on Facebook.