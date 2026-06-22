Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local graduates. Today’s featured graduating senior is Sicily Moyer.

Name: Sicily Moyer

Name of school: Oil City High School

Hometown: Oil City

Parents: Kristen Moyer and Dale Mangum

Tell us about yourself: 18 years old and will be starting at NPRC for early childhood education.

Graduate Spotlights on Explore are brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic. Find them online at LaurelEye.com.

Laurel Eye Clinic — A Better Vision For You!

Favorite teacher: Ms. Lenze

Favorite subject: English

Favorite memories from school: Skipping 10th period to hangout with Ms. Lenze

Future plans: Early Childhood

Advice for future students: Get good grades and go to school! and be good in school the friends you have now may not be the ones you have later on.

Pets: Odin

Odin

Favorite Joke: 67

Favorite movies: Home

What is your favorite cafeteria food? Salads

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Pizza

Is a hot dog a sandwich? Why or why not? Yes and No

Is a Pop-Tart just a sweet ravioli? No lol

Thank you’s: My parents & siblings & neices and nephews and my girlfriend

ABOUT GRADUATE SPOTLIGHT

Each graduate who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on Explore. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Graduates who are interested can submit their information using this form.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

In addition to Laurel Eye Clinic, the following sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

The post Graduate Spotlight: Oil City Graduate Sicily Moyer Prepares for Career in Early Childhood Education appeared first on exploreJefferson.