YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police reported that a commercial delivery truck pulled down utility lines on Ellermeyer Road in Young Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle incident occurred at 12:14 p.m. on June 18, on Ellermeyer Road, north of Walston Road in Jefferson County.

The incident unfolded as a 2024 Kenworth commercial truck was traveling northbound on Ellermeyer Road, police said. While driving, the vehicle made contact with overhead Verizon telephone cables, pulling the lines completely down from the utility pole, according to the report.

Police said the driver told investigating troopers that he was making a home delivery in the area at the time of the incident. He noted that numerous cables appeared to be “low hanging,” and as he drove past, the top of his commercial vehicle made contact with one, knocking it down.

No injuries were reported, and the Kenworth truck was not damaged. State police notified Verizon Wireless regarding the damaged lines following the incident.

The driver, who was not identified in the report, was provided with an application to obtain a crash report by troopers.

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